Marvel joins Comixology Unlimited subscription service

Comic books just became even easier to read online. On Tuesday, Comixology announced that Marvel would be joining the digital comics site’s paid subscription service, Comixology Unlimited. When the service first launched last year, it notably lacked the participation of the two biggest comic publishers, Marvel and DC. But starting now, select Marvel superhero comics will be available for free to subscribers alongside offerings from IDW, Dark Horse, and others.

Marvel already has their own paid subscription, of course: Marvel Unlimited. And while that service continues to offer subscribers every Marvel comic older than six months, Comixology Unlimited will now include select fan-favorite Marvel comics over the years. Immediate offerings include the classic X-Men story Dark Phoenix Saga (the inspiration behind the recently-announced upcoming movie) and the first volume of G. Willow Wilson’s popular and acclaimed Ms. Marvel series, among others. Some of the inclusions seem aimed at fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — a recent volume of Guardians of the Galaxy is there for fans of this weekend’s much-anticipated sequel film, while Paul Jenkins’ and Jae Lee’s run on Inhumans serves as a good introduction to the family soon getting their own ABC show.

Comixology Unlimited changes up its roster every month, so fans should keep a look out for any new Marvel comics that cycle in over the months to come. No word yet on whether Marvel might someday team up with Comixology for the nascent line of Comixology Unlimited-exclusive comics.

Check out a list of more Marvel additions to Comixology Unlimited below.

All-New Wolverine (2015-) #1-#10

Amazing Spider-Man Vol. 1.1: Learning To Crawl

Amazing Spider-Man Vol. 3: Spider-Verse

America (2017-) #1

Black Panther: Who Is The Black Panther?

Black Widow (2014-2015) #1-#12

Cable & Deadpool Vol. 1: If Looks Could Kill

Civil War

Elektra (2017-) #1

Fantastic Four Special 2005 #1

Gamora (2016-) #1-#3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1: Cosmic Avengers

Guardians of the Galaxy: New Guard Vol. 1: Emperor Quill

Invincible Iron Man (2008-2012) #1-#12

Iron Fist (2017-) #1

Ms. Marvel Vol. 1: No Normal

Rocket Raccoon (2016-) #1-#2

Runaways Vol. 1: Pride and Joy

She-Hulk Vol. 3: Time Trials

Spider-Gwen Vol. 1: Greater Power

Star Wars Vol. 1: Skywalker Strikes

Star Wars: Darth Maul (2017-) #1

Star Wars: Darth Vader Vol. 1: Vader

X-23 (2010-2012) #1-#16

X-Men Prime (2017) #1