J.K. Rowling apologizes for killing Snape

As many a Harry Potter fan may now know, May 2 marks the anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts, the day of the boy wizard’s last stand against Voldemort himself.

Of course, as with all fights against evil, there are casualties, causing almost every reader of the popular series to mourn the loss of a favorite character. So for the last few years, author J.K. Rowling has taken to apologizing for killing off various characters, including Fred Weasley and Remus Lupin. But this year, her choice is a little more controversial: Severus Snape.

OK, here it is. Please don't start flame wars over it, but this year I'd like to apologise for killing (whispers)… Snape. *runs for cover* — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 2, 2017

The potions professor (and former Death Eater) is a divisive character among Harry Potter fans, as while he did save Harry’s life on a few occasions, he also made his life as a student quite hard — due in part to his love for Harry’s mother Lily and residual resentment for Harry’s father James. So it’s no surprise that Rowling’s announcement has caused a range of emotions among fans on Twitter, which you can see below:

When you were excited to see who JK was gonna apologize for killing for the BoH anniversary today and it's Snape https://t.co/SUbM3VZExr pic.twitter.com/j7nUBgg0Ef — Slum Beautiful (@TheJazzyBelle) May 2, 2017

So @jk_rowling has just dropped the biggest clanger of 2017 so far and I for one am LOVING IT. R.I.P Snape. you glorious messed up human. pic.twitter.com/jeG1yw8wKR — Caz. (@cazmadge) May 2, 2017

snape is a dickhole and he should have died more than once literally block me if ur a snape apologist pic.twitter.com/1YrwSjm2bi — 💫 (@KYOUKAJlROU) May 2, 2017

@jk_rowling I love snape. But I always cry in his memories. It was so beautiful and sad at the same time. Always pic.twitter.com/aWOmH8EK6X — Bella Lestrange (@eumateisiriuus) May 2, 2017

Snape might be dead but his is alive in our heats! Raise my wand for Snape! @jk_rowling @HarryPotterFilm #harrypotter #snape LOVE HIM!! pic.twitter.com/BHyAG5daN5 — Jourdan with a U (@jourdan_maria) May 2, 2017

Out of every character you've killed, you're apologizing for SNAPE?!?!?!?!?!?!?! https://t.co/0fBkqOV9km — e m m a (@emmmabooks) May 2, 2017

@jk_rowling I have waited too long for this YAS! pic.twitter.com/MD3t0boV3U — Ɲαգαყყα Hufflepuff❤✌ (@NS_soar) May 2, 2017

@jk_rowling He was terrible and vindictive. He was also wholesome and good-hearted. He was, in short, human ❤ RIP Sev! pic.twitter.com/uuWYjfotKB — Tshego Khunou (@xoxo_Tee) May 2, 2017