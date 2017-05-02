The Huangs are about to get a lot more comic-al!

The family at the center of Fresh Off the Boat will now become the stars of a new Free Comic Book Day comic based on an upcoming episode of the show.

The episode, which airs Tuesday, May 2, will see Eddie and Emery team up and enter a comic contest on which the upcoming BOOM! Studios one-shot is based. The issue, which you can see exclusive pages of below, finds the Huangs transformed into the Legion of Dope-itude, a superhero team with a range of character-inspired powers.

“I’m a huge fan of both Fresh Off the Boat and the Eddie Huang autobiography that show is based on,” said the comic’s writer (and MacArthur Genius Grant winner) Gene Luen Yang. “I hope to tap into a tiny bit of the complex relationship between them in the comic. I also hope it will be straight-up fun, with capes and monster fights and humor. And let me just say, [artist] Jorge Corona knocks the art out of the park!”

And that’s not the only exciting thing to happen to the ABC sitcom. Los Angeles has also declared that Tuesday, Fresh Off the Boat Day in honor of the sitcom and it’s depiction of immigrants pursuing the American Dream.

Tune into Fresh Off the Boat on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, and then read the exclusive pages below.