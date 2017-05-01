Riverdale meets The Breakfast Club in new comic

The high-schoolers in the CW’s Riverdale are likely among the most culturally literate teens in TV history. Given the speed with which the likes of Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) can spit out references to Mad Men and Blue Jasmine, they’d probably be delighted to find themselves in the middle of a John Hughes movie. And that’s exactly what happens in Riverdale #2, the second issue of Archie Comics’ series based on the show (which, of course, is originally based on long-running Archie Comics characters).

Written by a team led by Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and illustrated by a team of artists including Joe Eisma, Riverdale #2 picks up in the aftermath of a food fight gone wrong. As punishment, Principal Weatherbee rounds up Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, and Josie for Saturday detention. After objecting to their punishment in on-brand ways (Veronica calls for her lawyer, Jughead cites an obscure clause of the Geneva Conventions, etc.), the five kids quickly embark on a detention adventure straight out of The Breakfast Club. Archie even volunteers for the Anthony Michael Hall role of writing everything down.

Check out the preview below. Riverdale #2 hits comic stores this week.