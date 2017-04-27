Jason Segel and Kirsten Miller reveal cover for new YA trilogy, Otherworld

Jason Segel and his co-writer Kirsten Miller are best known in the book world right now for their best-selling middle grade series Nighmares! — but now the duo is branching into YA with Otherworld, the start of a new trilogy inspired by a game Segel played in his youth.

“When I was a teenager, I was one of the lucky few who got to experience a game very much like Otherworld before it was shut down,” Segel tells EW. “When I heard rumblings it was being reimagined for VR, I knew it was something Kirsten and I had to write about. Part mythic adventure, part sci-fi love story, entirely cautionary tale — we wanted to reach the new generation of potential players before this ‘game’ becomes a reality.”

The book’s very Black Mirror–esque official summary describes this mysterious game even further:

“There are no screens. There are no controls. You don’t just see and hear it—you taste, smell, and touch it too. In this new reality, there are no laws to break or rules to obey. You can live your best life. Indulge every desire. It’s a game so addictive you’ll never want it to end. Until you realize that you’re the one being played. Welcome to Otherworld, where reality is dead. Step into the future. Leave your body behind.”

EW can exclusively reveal Otherworld‘s cover, below, before it hits shelves on Nov. 7, 2017.