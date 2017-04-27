James Patterson is writing a true crime book about Aaron Hernandez

Though it’s barely been a week since convicted murderer and former NFL star Aaron Hernandez died by suicide in prison, author James Patterson already has plans to write a true crime book about Hernandez. Patterson’s publisher Little, Brown announced his plans on Thursday.

According to the release, “The non-fiction book will investigate the dramatic rise and fall of the football star, who left behind a murder sentence, a young daughter, and shocking secrets.” Patterson’s chronicle will follow Hernandez from his Connecticut upbringing, through his college football days at the University of Florida and signing his $40 million NFL contract at age 22, and culminates in the crimes (a murder for which he was convicted and a subsequent double-murder for which he was found not guilty) that preceded his death in prison at age 27.

“I was stunned to hear about the tragic death of Aaron Hernandez last week,” Patterson said in a statement. “While his life was marred by controversy, he had incredible potential and undisputed talent. he came from nothing, was named a collegiate All-American, and went on to become a standout player for the New England Patriots. Along the way, his life spiraled out of control — and I felt compelled to ask: What went wrong? I hope that this book helps shed some light on the events that led to his all too public and heartbreaking demise.”

The book is slated for an early 2018 publication.