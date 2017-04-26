David Sedaris fantasizes about a drug dealer's apartment in Theft By Finding clip

In the weeks leading up to the publication of David Sedaris’s Theft By Finding, a collection of the writer’s humorous diary entries from 1977 to 2002, EW will reveal one exclusive clip from the audiobook — which, of course, Sedaris reads himself.

This week’s clip is an entry from Oct. 10, 1989, in which Sedaris fantasizes about his future life in New York, where he imagines he’ll live in the apartment of a drug dealer he once visited after publishing a very successful book. “In my fantasy, people come to visit me, but I don’t have time to see them, because I’m too busy,” he writes. “Because of the book I’ve had published, I am often recognized when I go out. I am very trim, and lots of people call me.”

Listen to the clip below. Theft By Finding hits shelves — and your preferred place to listen to audiobooks — on May 30.