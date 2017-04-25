Read YouTube star Ryan Higa's prologue to How to Write Good

YouTube star Ryan Higa will publish his first book, an illustrated memoir called How to Write Good, on May 30. Inspired by his hit video “Draw My Life,” Higa will cover issues like racist stereotypes of Asian men and how being bullied about his race inspired him to get into comedy in the first place.

It’s not all seriousness, though: In EW’s exclusive excerpt from How to Write Good‘s prologue, below, Higa jokes about writing the book just for the money and shares a “photo” of himself with his ghostwriter. Check it out, below: