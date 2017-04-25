Fox News alum Gretchen Carlson penning book on sexual harassment and women's empowerment

Former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson is putting pen to paper for a book on sexual harassment and women’s empowerment.

Be Fierce: Stop Harassment and Take Your Power Back is slated for release Sept. 26 from Hachette’s Center Street Books, the imprint announced Tuesday.

Carlson’s book will encourage women to fight against harassment and abuse in every aspect of their lives, from schoolyard bullying to the gender pay gap. Be Fierce will also feature a playbook to help women and men better understand and combat harassment in the workplace.

A veteran broadcast journalist, mother of two, and former Miss America, Carlson made headlines last summer when she sued her former Fox News boss, Roger Ailes, for sexual harassment, setting the wheels in motion for his eventual exit from the company. (Ailes denied the allegations, and Carlson reached a settlement with Fox News in September.)

In a statement about her new book, Carlson said, “Make no mistake — sexual harassment is not just about sex. It’s really about power. Sexual harassers feel they can get away with it because they believe they’re the ones holding all the cards. It doesn’t occur to them that the women they’re harassing have power too. We need to encourage women to stop being silent, stand up and speak up, and join the movement. Together we can make change.”

Be Fierce will be supported by a national media and book signing tour and is available for pre-order now.