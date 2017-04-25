Veronica Lodge meets Cheryl Blossom in Archie Vol. 3

With the new Archie comics well into their run (Vol. 3 is scheduled to come out Wednesday) and most of the series’ iconic original characters (like Sabrina) having made their appearances already, it’s high time for everyone’s other favorite redhead to come into play.

Enter: Cheryl Blossom.

While this new issue doesn’t exactly see Cheryl setting foot in Riverdale, she’s still encountering one of its most famous denizens, Veronica Lodge.

As you can see in the exclusive pages below, Veronica’s father has sent her to a Swiss boarding school, where she has not only lost contact with her former love Archie and best friend Betty, but she’s also having trouble making new friends — until Cheryl takes it upon herself to make an introduction. However, as fans familiar with the character will know, the teen often served as a rival for Veronica in the original series — something that likely won’t change much going forward.

“There are very few out-and-out villains in the Archie comics, and every writer knows how much fun it is to write bad guys,” says Archie writer Mark Waid. “Luckily for me, Cheryl Blossom scratches that itch. Queen of the mean girls, she’s evil enough to make Veronica feel like a Betty. Cheryl has no filter and no rules, which makes for both great comedy and great drama.”

You can read the exclusive pages below, and preorder Archie Vol. 3 here.