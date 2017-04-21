Listen to Dave Grohl and his mom discuss the 'most embarrassing thing ever'

With her new book From Cradle to Stage, Virginia Hanlon Grohl joins a list of musician mamas (like Kanye West’s late mother, Donda) who have written books about raising superstars. Grohl’s son, of course, is Nirvana and Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl, who contributed the foreword to her book and joined his mother in the studio while recording the audiobook.

In EW’s exclusive clip from the recording session below, the Grohls recall a supremely embarrassing story (for Dave, at least) in which Virginia begged him to get up on stage and play drums at a jazz club for her birthday. Listen to it below.

From Cradle to Stage, available now, also features stories from Dr. Dre’s mother Verna Griffin, Michael Stipe’s mother Marianne Stipe, Amy Winehouse’s mother Janis Winehouse, Adam Levine’s mother Patsy Noah, the Haim sisters’ mother Donna Haim, and The Beastie Boys’ Mike D’s mother, Hester Diamond.