“Eleanor Doane.”

Since her introduction a few issues of Bitch Planet ago, readers have understood that her presence on the women’s prison planet (a.k.a. Auxiliary Compliance Outpost #2) is a paradigm-shifting discovery for the women currently incarcerated. She’s inspired not only a resistance cell of some kind — the “Children of Eleanor” — but the title of the comic’s current arc (“President Bitch”) clearly alludes to her.

But while her complete significance might not be aware to readers just yet, Issue #10 of the series (which EW named one of the best of 2016) promises answers for all those eagerly awaiting them. So EW is pleased to present an exclusive look at the first few pages of the upcoming issue — the last one until the series returns with more in August.

Bitch Planet #10 will be available for purchase April 26. You can order it here. Scroll down for the exclusive pages.

Note: These pages have yet to be edited, so forgive any typos or grammatical mistakes and revel in DeConnick’s writing and De Landro’s art.