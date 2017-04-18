Josephine Baker has been featured in books, movies, television miniseries, and now, a graphic novel.

Titled Josephine Baker, the 496-page volume follows the story of the Mississippi-born dancer from her days as a 19-year-old taking Paris by storm (charming Picasso and Cocteau in the process), to her later days as an official French citizen using her fame to aid the French resistance.

Together, writer José-Louis Bocquet and illustrator Catel Muller work to capture Baker’s indomitable spirit and her celebration of love and liberty, while also honoring her work as an activist against racial segregation. EW presents exclusive pages from the upcoming graphic novel, which you can see below.

Josephine Baker will be available for purchase May 16. Preorder it here.