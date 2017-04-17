Sean Spicer remained mostly all smiles on the White House lawn Monday, as he held a “reading nook” event with invited families and children at the White House Easter Egg Roll for the reading of How to Catch the Easter Bunny by Adam Wallace.

The embattled press secretary, who was the subject of yet another biting sketch starring Melissa McCarthy on Saturday Night Live this weekend, presented the children’s storybook and asked the group of children in attendance who had read it before. One little boy, the adorable and spiffily dressed Joshua, said he had, and Spicer invited him up to help with the reading.

As Spicer held the book out, he started to ask if the boy knew how to read, but then rephrased the question: “How old are you?” When Joshua replied that he was 5 years old, Spicer took the reigns and read the story, making sure to show the pictures before turning each page.

Spicer is in recoup mode after gravely misspeaking last week with regard to the Holocaust.

Watch the video above to see him reading to children about Easter.