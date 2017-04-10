This year’s Pulitzer Prize winners for excellence in literature, journalism, music, and photography were announced Monday via a live-stream on YouTube.
Big winners in the Letters and Drama segment included Colson Whitehead’s much-lauded novel The Underground Railroad for Fiction and Matthew Desmond’s Evicted for Non-Fiction.
Last year’s notable winners included Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton for Drama and Viet Thanh Nguyen’s The Sympathizerfor Fiction.
Check out the full list of winners below, and watch the announcement video, above.
Journalism
Public Service: The New York Daily News and ProPublica
Breaking News Reporting: The East Bay Times
Investigative Reporting: Eric Eyre of The Charleston Gazette Mail
Explanatory Reporting: The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, McClatchy, The Miami Herald
Local Reporting: The Salt Lake Tribune
National Reporting: David A. Fahrenthold, The Washington Post
International Reporting: The New York Times
Feature Writing: C.J. Chivers, The New York Times
Commentary: Peggy Noonan, The Wall Street Journal
Criticism: Hilton Als, The New Yorker
Editorial Writing: Art Cullen, The Storm Lake Times
Editorial Cartooning: Jim Morin, The Miami Herald
Breaking News Photography: Daniel Berehulak
Feature Photography: E. Jason Wambsgans, The Chicago Tribune
Letters and Drama
Fiction: The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead
Drama: Sweat Lynn Nottage
History: Blood in the Water: The Attica Prison Uprising in 1971 and Its Legacy by Heather Ann Thompson
Biography or Autobiography: The Return Hisham Matar
Poetry: Olio by Tyehimba Jess
General Non-Fiction: Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City by Matthew Desmond
Music: Angel’s Bone by Du Yun