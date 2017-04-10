This year’s Pulitzer Prize winners for excellence in literature, journalism, music, and photography were announced Monday via a live-stream on YouTube.

Big winners in the Letters and Drama segment included Colson Whitehead’s much-lauded novel The Underground Railroad for Fiction and Matthew Desmond’s Evicted for Non-Fiction.

Last year’s notable winners included Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton for Drama and Viet Thanh Nguyen’s The Sympathizerfor Fiction.

Check out the full list of winners below, and watch the announcement video, above.

Journalism

Public Service: The New York Daily News and ProPublica

Breaking News Reporting: The East Bay Times

Investigative Reporting: Eric Eyre of The Charleston Gazette Mail

Explanatory Reporting: The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, McClatchy, The Miami Herald

Local Reporting: The Salt Lake Tribune

National Reporting: David A. Fahrenthold, The Washington Post

International Reporting: The New York Times

Feature Writing: C.J. Chivers, The New York Times

Commentary: Peggy Noonan, The Wall Street Journal

Criticism: Hilton Als, The New Yorker

Editorial Writing: Art Cullen, The Storm Lake Times

Editorial Cartooning: Jim Morin, The Miami Herald

Breaking News Photography: Daniel Berehulak

Feature Photography: E. Jason Wambsgans, The Chicago Tribune

Letters and Drama

Fiction: The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead

Drama: Sweat Lynn Nottage

History: Blood in the Water: The Attica Prison Uprising in 1971 and Its Legacy by Heather Ann Thompson

Biography or Autobiography: The Return Hisham Matar

Poetry: Olio by Tyehimba Jess

General Non-Fiction: Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City by Matthew Desmond

Music: Angel’s Bone by Du Yun