A Waitress pie cookbook is on the way

The pies in Waitress are described so vividly, you can almost taste them. Soon, you’ll be able to.

The Broadway musical Waitress will publish a pie cookbook titled Sugar, Butter, Flour: The Waitress Pie Cookbook, Recipes from the Files of Jenna Hunterson, the show announced Thursday.

The show’s main character, Jenna, is a talented pie baker who channels her problems into creative pies with even more creative names. The cookbook includes recipes such as “The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie,” “The I Wanna Play Doctor with my Gynecologist Chocolate Mousse Pie,” “The Betrayed by my Eggs Pie,” and “The My Husband’s A Jerk Chicken Pot Pie.” Daniel Gercke is the author, and the recipes are by Sheri Castle. The musical previous published recipes from Stacy Donnelly, the official pie consultant for the show. Waitress is based on Adrienne Shelly’s 2007 film of the same name and features music from Sara Bareilles.

The book will be served up on May 23. See the cover below: