Read the most popular quotes from Fifty Shades Darker

The tantalizing release of Fifty Shades Darker is almost upon us and while there might not be sufficient time to go back and re-read the entire novel before Friday, there’s definitely time to go scan some of the most popular lines. (Spoiler: They mostly center on Christian telling Ana how much he loves her… like, so much.)

From the gushy to the kinda creepy to the downright weird, here are the most highlighted passages from the Kindle edition of Fifty Shades Darker, courtesy of Amazon. See the film when it hits theaters Friday, Feb. 10.

1. “I love you, Anastasia. I will do everything in my power to protect you. I cannot imagine my life without you.”

2. “No, I’m doing this because I’ve finally met someone I want to spend the rest of my life with.”

3. “Anastasia Steele. I love you. I want to love, cherish, and protect you for the rest of my life. Be mine. Always. Share my life with me. Marry me.”

4. “You are so precious to me, Ana. I was serious about marrying you. We can get to know each other then. I can look after you. You can look after me. We can have kids if you want. I will lay my world at your feet, Anastasia. I want you, body and soul, forever. Please think about it.”

5. “But I’m a selfish man. I’ve wanted you since you fell into my office. You are exquisite, honest, warm, strong, witty, beguilingly innocent; the list is endless. I’m in awe of you. I want you, and the thought of anyone else having you is like a knife twisting in my dark soul.”

6. “Appearances can be deceptive,” he says quietly. “I’m anything but fine. I feel like the sun has set and not risen for five days, Ana. I’m in perpetual night here.”

7. “You love me,” I whisper. His eyes widen further and his mouth opens. He takes a huge breath, as if winded. He looks tortured—vulnerable. “Yes,” he whispers. “I do.”

8.“Avuncular?”

9. “Marry me,” he whispers. What? Did he really just—”

10.“I lay awake for hours and watched you sleep,” he murmurs. “I might have loved you even then.”