Get ready for tales of friendship to the max — but now in book form.

Lumberjanes, the popular comic series from BOOM! Studios, will be getting its own four-book middle grade series, ABRAMS Children’s Books, which will be publishing the series, announced Wednesday. Printz Honor winner Mariko Tamaki (This One Summer) will write the books, while Brooke Allen, one of the series’ original creators, will illustrate the black-and-white artwork that will grace the books’ pages.

Much like the comic, the books will follow Mal, Molly, April, Jo, and Ripley, five campers at Miss Qiunzella Thiskwin Penniquiqul Thistle Crumpet’s Camp for Hardcore Lady Types, as they embark on a range of original (and backstory-revealing) adventures and deal with a range of new supernatural mischief-makers.

The first book in the series will see April lead the rest of the girls on a hike up a tall mountain — which might not actually be a mountain. In addition, the girls will encounter unicorns.

“We are huge fans of the Lumberjanes and are so excited to extend the beloved, action-packed, and inclusive world of the comics into the world of middle-grade fiction and beyond,” said Andrew Smith, senior vice president and publisher of ABRAMS Children’s Books. “We can’t wait for existing fans and new readers alike to dive into the epic new adventure that Mariko and Brooke have created.”

Lumberjanes was created by Shannon Waters, Grace Ellis, Noelle Stevenson, and Brooke Allen.

The first Lumberjanes book will be released Oct. 2017.