Roz Chast on Going Into Town, her 'love letter' to New York City

Roz Chast, New Yorker cartoonist and National Book Award finalist for her memoir Can’t We Talk About Something More Pleasant?, will publish an illustrated book about daily life in New York City this October.

Going Into Town, as Chast explains in the following interview, is both a love letter and a thank you letter to the vibrant, bustling city — as well as a cheeky sort of guidebook for locals and visitors alike. She might not tell you anything about visiting tourist staples like the Statue of Liberty (despite being a Brooklyn native, she’s never been!), but you’ll learn plenty about the kooky characters the city attracts — and welcomes. EW is also thrilled to reveal Going Into Town‘s cover, below, in advance of its Oct. 3 release.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Why did you want to write this book?

ROZ CHAST: I wrote it as a love letter to the city, as the subtitle says. It’s also a thank you letter. Manhattan was the first place I lived where I felt it was ok to be the nerdy weirdo I was, which includes four years at RISD. After college, when I moved to Manhattan, it was more like: ok, you’re a nerdy weirdo who wears drugstore barrettes and orange corduroy pants. So what? No one cares. Look at this guy. He’s way weirder than you. Let’s move on.

What aspects of the city did you know you wanted to cover?

There are tons of guidebooks out there that tell you where you should go and what you should see — everything from the typical tourist attractions to the secret hidden whatevers that the writer is going to tip you off about. I knew this book wouldn’t be either of those things. Its initial inspiration was a booklet I made for my daughter before she went to off to college in Manhattan that showed the general layout of the city, and how to take the subway. It also made mention of some of my favorite things: diners, museum locations, and the joys of just walking around, looking at people, eavesdropping.

What didn’t make it into the book?

Oh, brother. TONS of stuff. Don’t ask!

What was the most difficult aspect of the city to illustrate/put into words?

Let’s put it this way: New York as a topic is not exactly uncharted territory. Also, it’s such a HUGE subject. The hardest thing for me was deciding what to put in and what to take out. Should it include a lot of historical information? Would it be all jokes? How personal should I get, if it’s a guidebook? The first draft was just an expansion of the booklet I made for my daughter. But as I was working, I realized that there was another story threading through this book as well — the story of being in love with a place, being really inspired by it, and wanting to share that feeling with other people.

What do you think is the biggest misconception people have about New Yorkers?

That we are unfriendly. To me, it’s not unfriendliness. It’s giving a person some privacy. A little personal space in a place where sometimes there is very little, like the subway at rush hour, where we are all pretending that our faces are not in somebody’s armpit and vice-versa. Just because I’m in the elevator with you does NOT mean that we have to make small talk. It’s weird when I leave New York and people are so smiley and cheery and friendly. I’m, like, “Do I know you?” I don’t exactly HATE it. I’m sure they mean well.

When I saw the page from Going Into Town about your father packing food, I thought, “Oh, that does sound like something he would do!” What is it like to have readers feel like they “know” your parents after Can’t We Talk About Something More Pleasant?

That is so funny! I’m actually kind of happy to hear that.