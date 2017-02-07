Best-selling author John Grisham will publish his 30th novel, a heist thriller called Camino Island, this June, EW can announce exclusively. And to those fans who look forward to a new Grisham book each fall, don’t worry: As usual, the prolific writer will still release a legal thriller in October.

Camino Island unspools over one long summer, when thieves pilfer five handwritten F. Scott Fitzgerald manuscripts from the Princeton Library and send them into the rare books black market. As the FBI and a secret underground agency hunt them down, a young writer embarks on her own investigation into a prominent bookseller who is believed to have the precious documents.

“We are thrilled to be publishing two books by John Grisham in 2017,” says Sonny Mehta, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of Knopf. “The first, Camino Island, is a caper of the highest form. Whether writing about F. Scott Fitzgerald’s handwritten manuscripts, the worlds of bookselling and publishing, or the cat-and-mouse game between criminals and the Feds that chase them, John has outdone himself. The second novel, coming in October, is one of John’s classic, suspense-filled legal thrillers and we’ll have more to share soon.”

Below, Grisham gives us a characteristically brief teaser. Camino Island will be released on June 6.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: How did the idea for this book come to you?

JOHN GRISHAM: [My wife] Renee and I dreamed up the story during a ten-hour drive to Florida. We love rare books and great bookstores, and the story just sort of emerged along the way.

What kind of research did you do? Have you actually seen the F. Scott Fitzgerald manuscripts?

We’ve been collecting first editions for a long time and know a little about that world. It’s fascinating. I have not seen the Fitzgerald collection and deliberately stayed away from it.

Have you ever experienced writer’s block?

Not yet.