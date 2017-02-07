Senator Elizabeth Warren isn’t done fighting America’s good fight, judging by the title of her upcoming book, This Fight Is Our Fight: The Battle to Save America’s Middle Class.

Published by Henry Holt/Metropolitan, the book looks at the United States’ middle class and how corporations and financial institutions have overpowered it. The senator has been openly critical of fraudulent practices in business — including those of former Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf — in the past.

Charting the country’s pivotal moments in economic history, including Roosevelt’s New Deal and Trump’s campaign promises, Warren reveals her battles with the senate in vivid detail. She also shares her stories of working with Americans negatively affected by current economic policies.

“Washington works great for the rich and powerful who can hire armies of lawyers and lobbyists, but it is not working very well for everyone else,” Warren said in a statement. “America’s once-solid middle class is on the ropes, and now Donald Trump and his administration seem determined to deliver the knock-out punch. At this perilous moment in our country’s history, it’s time to fight back — and I’m looking for more people to join me.”

This Fight is Our Fight: The Battle to Save America’s Middle Class arrives April 18.