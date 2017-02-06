J.K. Rowling mocks President Trump for 'negative polls' tweet

J.K. Rowling has posted another withering tweet about President Donald Trump.

Never one to hide her political opinions, the Harry Potter author fired back at Trump on Monday after the president claimed negative polls about him are “fake news.”

“Can you imagine how many mirrors this man must have smashed?” Rowling joked.

Can you imagine the number of mirrors this man must have smashed? https://t.co/TPS8XDuAmm — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 6, 2017

In response to his low favorability ratings and massive protests against his immigration executive order on a level unseen since the Vietnam War, Trump declared that any proof of these things is false.

“Any negative polls are fake news, just like the CNN, ABC, NBC polls in the election. Sorry, people want border security and extreme vetting,” the president wrote on Twitter without evidence to back up his claims.

Any negative polls are fake news, just like the CNN, ABC, NBC polls in the election. Sorry, people want border security and extreme vetting. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2017

This isn’t the first time Rowling has blasted Trump or his supporters. Just last week, she mocked a fan who threatened to burn Harry Potter books and movies because of Rowling’s views.