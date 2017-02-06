Looks like George Orwell’s 1984 has some company at the top of Amazon’s best-seller list; Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale currently sits at number one as of Monday.

The 1985 book’s ascent follows a recent trend in speculative dystopian fiction book sales, bolstered by the recent U.S. presidential election. Orwell’s classic hit the No. 1 spot earlier this year and Sinclair Lewis’ It Can’t Happen Here made it into Amazon’s Top 10.

Sales for Atwood’s book may have gotten a boost following a Super Bowl spot for the television adaptation of the Booker Prize-winning novel, which is set to air on Hulu in April. It has since unseated Milo Yiannopoulos’ controversial book from the top spot.

The Handmaid’s Tale is set in the Republic of Gilead (formerly the United States), which has turned into an oppressive theocracy where women are controlled with no agency of their own. Amidst this society, the novel follows the story of Offred, a handmaiden who must conceive and carry children for the infertile wife of a high-ranking government official — all while she still remembers her life before.

The Handmaid’s Tale will be available for streaming Apr. 26 on Hulu.