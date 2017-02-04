The book that started it all is getting a makeover.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, as it was titled outside the U.S., London-based publisher Bloomsbury Books is releasing eight different covers pegged to the four Hogwarts houses, Pottermore announced.

Illustrator Levi Pinfold crafted a custom coat of arms for Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, and Hufflepuff with unique detailing to reflect the personality of each — military strength for Harry’s house, glory and honor for Draco Malfoy’s, wisdom and academia for Luna Lovegood’s, and gentleness and generosity for Newt Scamander’s.

The four hardcovers will feature black backdrops for the coat of arms, while the corresponding paperbacks will be more colorful. See them below.

“Life was a surreal wonderland for an hour or two, then I realized I had to actually do the work,” Pinfold said in a statement. “Harry Potter means a lot to so many people, so it comes with a responsibility.” He added, “I could tell my family were thinking, ‘What, you? The kid that wouldn’t wipe his nose and was scared of mud?’ My fiancée said: ‘Awesome.’ Which it was!”

The new covers will hit shelves beginning in June.