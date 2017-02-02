Women's March photo book to be released this month

A photo book featuring images from the recent Women’s March is in the works, publisher ABRAMS announced Thursday. The book, titled WHY I MARCH: Images from the Women’s March Around the World, will be “a photographic tribute to the largest peaceful demonstration in history.”

“We are thrilled to be able to bring this book and these images so quickly to the market in order to commemorate and confirm the energy, hope, solidarity, and strength that millions of people displayed that day,” Michael Jacobs, president and CEO of ABRAMS, said in a statement. “Their energy and commitment has helped motivate and mobilize our own here at ABRAMS. We’re also proud to donate all of the royalties from the sale of the book to nonprofits associated with the March in support of ongoing work and resistance.”

The publishing company has partnered with Getty Images to feature photos from protests that took place in over 80 countries one day following President Donald Trump’s inauguration. WHY I MARCH will also include a “Resources Guide for activists, old and new, who are looking for next steps to keep the momentum going.”

The book will be available for purchase on Feb. 21.