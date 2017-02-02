Kim Kardashian West and Chrissy Teigen are starting a book club

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

Watch out, Oprah Winfrey — Kim Kardashian West is starting a book club.

The 36-year-old reality star has been singing the praises of her favorite author Betty J. Eadie for weeks now. She’s so passionate about the 74-year-old author’s writing that she’s starting a book club and getting pals Chrissy Teigen, La La Anthony, Jen Atkin, and sister Kourtney Kardashian on board.

Kardashian West turned the page on her new project on Wednesday evening, announcing the club on Twitter and telling her fans that “everyone’s invited!”

“So guys….@ChrissyTeigen & @JenAtkinHair & I are starting a book club!” Kardashian West wrote. “I’m making them read Embraced By the Light as our first book!”

So guys….. @chrissyteigen & @jenatkinhair & I are starting a book club! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 2, 2017

I'm making them read "Embraced By The Light" as our first book! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 2, 2017

A 1992 New York Times bestseller Embraced by the Light, chronicles Eadie’s brush with death.

“[The book’s] main purpose is to reach hurting souls and bring comfort to them during hardships, loss of loved ones and to help them establish direction when misdirected through daily living,” Eadie explained its website.

If the book’s title looks familiar to Kardashian West fans, it’s because she shared a photo of its cover on Snapchat just a few weeks ago.

“It’s a story of a woman who died during surgery and came back to life,” Kardashian West wrote to a follower when asked what the book was about. “She shares her journey of what heaven is like. Its so good.”

Teigen was on board.

“JOIN US” she wrote, retweeting Kardashian West’s announcement. The process doesn’t seem complicated. “I think you just get the book and read,” she told a fan when asked how to participate.

Anthony swiftly told Kardashian West she’d be joining after getting a personal invitation to the club.

“Count me in!!” she wrote. “Can’t wait to read Embraced by the Light. I’m excited!”

Hey @lala join the book club with @chrissyteigen , @jenatkinhair & I. This book is a life changer — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 2, 2017

Count me in!! Can't wait to read Embraced by the light!! I'm excited❤ https://t.co/wCclcElFIv — LA LA (@lala) February 2, 2017

According to a tweet from sister Kourtney, Kardashian West’s book club begins Monday.

“After heard you talk about it for 15 years, I can’t believe I’ve never read it,” Kourtney admitted.

After hearing you talk about it for 15 years I can't believe I've never read it. https://t.co/abNsKV2HHu — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) February 2, 2017

Just a few days ago, the mother of two gushed about talking with Eadie herself.

“Today was such a good day!” she wrote. “I spoke to my favorite author @BettyJEadie. This seriously made my soul smile! I feel so enlightened by our convo!

“I’ve read her book Embraced by the Light, that is about her near death experience and it’s helped me live my life in such a full way,” she continued.

The star’s own life has been put into perspective lately, since she was robbed at gunpoint in a Paris hotel in October.

And the love between Kardashian West and Eadie seems to be mutual.

“There is more to Kim Kardashian West then meets the eye,” Eadie wrote on social media. “I found during our talk that she is tender, intelligent, appreciative and more.”

“My heart is filled with gratitude and appreciation,” Eadie added. “God bless Kim Kardashian West for sharing His message of unconditional love as found in Embraced By The Light with her many fans.”