Books

Get a sneak peek at Dav Pilkey's new Dog Man book, A Tale of Two Kitties

@isabella324

Posted on

Scholastic

We’re getting a whole lot of Underpants in Summer 2017: The movie adaptation of Dav Pilkey’s beloved Captain Underpants series is headed to theaters on June 2. And Dog Man, Pilkey’s Captain Underpants spin-off graphic series, gets its third installment on Aug. 29.

Dog Man: A Tale of Two Kittiefollows the titular drooling police dog as he faces off against Petey the Cat. But Petey’s new partner — an adorable little fur ball kitten — makes things a bit tougher for Dog Man.

EW is proud to reveal an exclusive sneak peek inside this Dickensian Dog Man, below, as well as its cover, above.

Scholastic

Art © 2017 Dav Pilkey

