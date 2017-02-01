Hillary Clinton will discuss 2016 election in new book

Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign may have ended, but her publishing career is still going strong.

Simon & Schuster announced Wednesday that the former Secretary of State is indeed hard at work on a new collection of personal essays — and yes, they will touch on the election.

The book is still untitled but is currently scheduled for a fall release.

According to the Associated Press, the essays are inspired by some of Clinton’s “favorite quotations.” In addition, Clinton will also be reissuing her bestselling 1996 book It Takes a Village, which she published when she was First Lady, now with an illustrated edition for young readers.