See an exclusive excerpt from Fetch, a dog-centric graphic novel

Dogs are just like us: They’re not perfect.

Nicole Georges’ new graphic memoir, Fetch: How a Bad Dog Brought Me Home, chronicles the author’s relationship with her dysfunctional dog Beija, a Shar-Pei/Corgi mix who is prone to growling and attacking. Despite these troublesome qualities, Georges has a beautiful relationship with her pup, who helps her human pal through the struggles of growing up, depression, bad breakups, and figuring her life out amidst the Portland punk scene. Meanwhile, Georges turns to vets, dog whisperers, and a pet psychic to cure Beija, but ultimately, she figures out that a relationship full of compassion is what this pooch needs.

“Beija and I had some things in common,” Georges writes. “In fact, a boy who tried to date me called me a monster…But if you followed these elaborate rituals, rules, then we were fine. We were nice.” On the same page, Georges warns a boyfriend ominously, “Don’t touch her sides — that’s her crazy spot.” The gorgeous cover features Beija front and center wearing a wily grin.

Fetch is out July 18. See the cover and excerpts below.

