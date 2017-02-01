See Drake snuggle a moose on the cover of The Canadaland Guide to Canada

The cover of The Canadaland Guide to Canada features an illustration of Drake snuggling with a moose, combining what are arguably two of the most most iconic things about the country into one amazing picture — and EW has the exclusive U.S. debut of this imaginative cover illustrated by Dan Buller.

The book is just as amusing on the inside. Written by Jesse Brown, the creator of the Canadaland podcast, along with Vicky Mochama and Nick Zarzycki, The Canadaland Guide to Canada seeks to shatter the idyllic image that outsiders have of the country and expose its little-known dark side. The volume is a humorous (or is that humourous?) journey through Canadian history, politics, and culture accompanied by illustrations, diagrams, maps, quizzes, and timelines. The book is timed for Canada’s 150th birthday in 2017 and comes out May 2.

See the cover below.