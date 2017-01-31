Michael Connelly to publish next Bosch book and begin new series in 2017

For Michael Connelly fans, this year will bring the next chapter for Harry Bosch and the first book in a new series.

Connelly will publish the next installment in the Bosch series (untitled as of now) on Nov. 7, 2017, and will introduce the world to the new Renée Ballard series kicking off with The Late Show on July 18, 2017, Little, Brown, and Company announced Tuesday.

The Late Show‘s Renée Ballard, Connelly’s first new protagonist in 10 years, is a young detective for the LAPD who has been stuck on the night shift in Hollywood after filing a sexual harassment complaint against her supervisor. Given the nature of the job, she can never finish a case and must hand each project to the day shift detectives when the night ends. But everything changes when she finds two cases of violence against women that she refuses to part with. One involves the beating of a prostitute, and the other involves a female night club shooting victim. By working the cases in secret during the day, she risks her job. Soon the cases force her to face her own demons as well.

The most recent book in the Harry Bosch series was 2016’s The Wrong Side of Goodbye. The series was adapted into the TV show Bosch in 2014.