Downton Abbey may not be producing new episodes, but the British series has gifted fans with an activity that may even meet the Dowager Countess’ approval: an official coloring book!

Produced by Sizzle Press, the coloring book — of which you can see exclusive pages below — gives viewers who miss the Crawleys and their high society drama a chance to return to the show as they color in different scenes and characters.

In particular, fans of the series will recognize key aspects of Downton, from one of Mary’s digs at Edith to Sybill and Branson’s star-crossed love for one another. Even Matthew makes an appearance! (Sniffle.)

This entry is the latest in a line of TV show-themed coloring books fans of popular series can purchase.

The Downton Abbey Coloring Book will be available for purchase May 2.