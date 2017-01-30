Get ready to step back into the world of The Lunar Chronicles.

Marissa Meyer is returning to her science-fiction, fairy tale-inspired world once again, this time in the form of a graphic novel, Wire and Nerve.

This new story — which is set after The Lunar Chronicles — follows the adventures of Iko, an android, who takes it upon herself to hunt down the leader of the rogue packs of wolf-hybrid soldiers threatening the peace alliance between Earth and Luna. But when she joins forces with a royal guard, she begins to question everything she knows about love, loyalty, and her own humanity.

And while the story works as a stand-alone adventure, fans of Meyer’s earlier series will get an update on Cinder and the rest of the Rampion crew.

In fact, readers can get a sneak peek of what everyone’s been up to in the exclusive excerpt below, which sees Cinder prepare for a cabinet meeting, while Iko looks forward to seeing the old crew again.

Wire and Nerve will be available for purchase on Jan. 31.