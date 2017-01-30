Entertainment Weekly

Read an exclusive excerpt from Marissa Meyer's Lunar Chronicles graphic novel

@NiveaSerrao

Updated

Doug Holgate

Get ready to step back into the world of The Lunar Chronicles.

Marissa Meyer is returning to her science-fiction, fairy tale-inspired world once again, this time in the form of a graphic novel, Wire and Nerve.

This new story — which is set after The Lunar Chronicles — follows the adventures of Iko, an android, who takes it upon herself to hunt down the leader of the rogue packs of wolf-hybrid soldiers threatening the peace alliance between Earth and Luna. But when she joins forces with a royal guard, she begins to question everything she knows about love, loyalty, and her own humanity.

And while the story works as a stand-alone adventure, fans of Meyer’s earlier series will get an update on Cinder and the rest of the Rampion crew.

In fact, readers can get a sneak peek of what everyone’s been up to in the exclusive excerpt below, which sees Cinder prepare for a cabinet meeting, while Iko looks forward to seeing the old crew again.

Wire and Nerve will be available for purchase on Jan. 31.

Doug Holgate
Doug Holgate
Doug Holgate
Doug Holgate

