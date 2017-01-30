Leigh Bardugo announces new Grishaverse book

Leigh Bardugo is returning to the Grishaverse, this time with a collection of short stories.

The Six of Crows author announced Monday that she will release the book, titled The Language of Thorns, on Sept. 26. The book follows Bardugo’s best-selling Grisha Trilogy (Shadow and Bone, Seige and Storm, and Ruin and Rising) and subsequent duology (Six of Crows and Crooked Kingdom).

The collection of magical folklore will be set in the world of Grisha and will include “dark bargains struck by moonlight, haunted towns, hungry woods, talking beasts and gingerbread golems,” according to the book’s official description, as well as a young mermaid whose voice can “summon deadly storms” and a river that might “do a lovestruck boy’s bidding” for a “terrible price.” The book also will include six richly detailed, full-spread illustrations.

The Language of Thorns will be released on Sept. 26.