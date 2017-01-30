Authors react to Donald Trump's immigration ban

J.K. Rowling, John Green, Tahereh Mafi, and Malala Yousafzai are just some of the authors speaking out against Donald Trump’s controversial immigration ban.

Friday saw the president sign an executive order that not only halts refugees from entering the United States, but also immigrants from seven “Muslim-majority” countries, including Syria, Somalia, Libya, Yemen, Iraq, Sudan, and Iran. The action also initially applied to green card holders (a.k.a. permanent residents).

Following the signing, refugees flying into the United States were detained at airports all over the country, sparking protests and calls for donations to the ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union).

From the Harry Potter scribe herself, to the Nobel Peace Prize-winning Yousafzai and An Ember In the Ashes author Sabaa Tahir, here are some of the authors taking a stand against Donald Trump’s latest executive order:

When I worked for Amnesty International in the 80s, these were the kind of stories told by political prisoners in dictatorships. https://t.co/y7CXLQK1n0 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 28, 2017

'For what will it profit a man if he gains the whole world and forfeits his soul?'

Matthew 16:26 https://t.co/cYFglX3yRW — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 29, 2017

I want to repeat: Green card holders were handcuffed, their social media was reviewed, and they were asked their views on Trump#MuslimBan — Trita Parsi (@tparsi) January 28, 2017

reading the news and i really don't know whether to scream or cry what has happened to our humanity — Tahereh Mafi (@TaherehMafi) January 28, 2017

maybe that time my immigrant Iranian father became a Vietnam war veteran while serving his country 🤔🤔 https://t.co/kkFEIAazwW — Tahereh Mafi (@TaherehMafi) January 29, 2017

Read Malala Yousafzai's statement on President Trump's executive order on refugees: https://t.co/KLx5zGU78r pic.twitter.com/hpqNvy90hX — Malala Fund (@MalalaFund) January 27, 2017

I read about so many dictators while working in newspapers. And this, friends, is How to Be a Dictator 101. It's only going to get worse. — Sabaa Tahir (@sabaatahir) January 29, 2017

Reality has outstripped fiction by such lengths that I am no longer sure how to do my job. — G. Willow Wilson (@GWillowWilson) January 28, 2017

My parents are immigrants. I am very proud to be their child. I am grateful for the choices they made to make my life possible. — roxane gay (@rgay) January 30, 2017

We are all immigrants. Some of us didn't come here because we got a visa. — Terry McMillan (@MsTerryMcMillan) January 29, 2017

Say it loud. Say it clear. Refugees are welcome here. — John Green (@johngreen) January 29, 2017

The American flag is on the goddamn Moon because of foreign-born scientists like the ones being detained now. — Victoria Aveyard🇺🇸 (@VictoriaAveyard) January 29, 2017

People chanting U-S-A, U-S-A always sound like bullies in an 80s movie to me, but these past few days, it's giving me good feels 😊 pic.twitter.com/9wE1bEsk28 — Jenny Han (@jennyhan) January 29, 2017

Sign at the #phillyprotest: "First they came for the Muslims…and this Jew said, "Never again." #MuslimBanprotest #NoBanNoWall — Jennifer Weiner (@jenniferweiner) January 29, 2017

Wake up, you coasting-ass motherfuckers https://t.co/oKgJXhMzdS — colson whitehead (@colsonwhitehead) January 30, 2017

Trump thinks and acts like a dictator.The courts must hold him to account. The press and the people already are standing up to him. https://t.co/z1E7QP44gz — Anne Rice (@AnneRiceAuthor) January 29, 2017

Trump has zero credibility as resistance to his Muslim ban continues to build. https://t.co/NFHh6KsLts — Anne Rice (@AnneRiceAuthor) January 30, 2017

Imagine a hooligan pouring sugar into the gas tank of an expensive and well-maintained car. Trump is that hooligan. America is that car. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 29, 2017

our first pro wrestling president: unapologetic exhibitionism, fatuous public manner, silly hair, anything to draw attention & ratings. — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) January 29, 2017

Be old. Or: Marry a top official. :) https://t.co/rSb64BkCGo — Margaret E. Atwood (@MargaretAtwood) January 30, 2017