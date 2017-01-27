Maggie Stiefvater announces new YA novel

My next YA novel, a standalone, is coming out 10/10 and is called ALL THE CROOKED SAINTS. — Maggie Stiefvater (@mstiefvater) January 27, 2017

The Raven Cycle may have concluded last year, but Maggie Stiefvater fans have something to look forward to in 2017.

The Raven King author announced the news Friday morning on Twitter. “My next YA novel, a standalone, is coming out 10.10 and is called ALL THE CROOKED SAINTS.”

So far nothing is known about the book other than some artwork Stiefvater herself created and tweeted following her announcement. The piece depicts two hands reaching for one another with an image of an owl’s face in each palm. The owl in the lower hand is slightly darker.

This might come as a surprise for fans of her previous Raven quadrology as the author had announced in August that she outlined a new trilogy centering on Ronan Lynch, one of the central characters in the four books (The Raven Boys, The Dream Thieves, Blue Lily, Lily Blue and The Raven King) who has the ability to make his dreams come to life.

All the Crooked Saints will be released Oct. 10.

