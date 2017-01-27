Eddie Redmayne will narrate the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them audiobook

Who better to narrate the audiobook for Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them than the man who plays Newt Scamander himself?

Audible and Pottermore announced Friday morning that Eddie Redmayne will once again be reprising the role of everyone’s favorite Hufflepuff as the narrator of the audiobook for the fictional textbook.

“Before I was cast in the film, David Yates told me about Newt and this textbook,” Redmayne said in a statement. “I found it so funny and so enchanting and really wittily written. But it wasn’t until I started reading it out loud for the audiobook that I realized how tricky and poetic J.K. Rowling’s use of sounds and language can be. There are some really great tongue twister words in here! Occasionally, I had to stop recording just because I was incapable of saying the words without either laughing or getting my tongue in a muddle. I enjoyed the challenge and hope listeners can sense that in my narration.”

The book, which Harry and his friends use as a textbook in class, is meant to be a culmination of Scamander’s life’s work as a Magizoologist as it documents a range of magical creatures from around the wizarding world — including the Niffler and the Demiguise (a personal favorite of Redmayne’s), as you can see in the video above.

J.K. Rowling originally wrote and published Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them in 2001 to raise money for charity. Since then the book has also gone on to inspire a five-film franchise (in addition to the eight Harry Potter film adaptations), as well as an updated reissue of the book, which will feature a new cover and six brand new beasts.

The audiobook is now available for preorder via Audible and will debut March 14.