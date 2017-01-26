Having trouble sleeping? Allow Lily Tomlin to read you a bedtime story.

The actress, who will receive the SAG Life Achievement Award Jan. 29, uses her distinctive and expressive voice to read a children’s book in a video for the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s children’s literacy program, Storyline Online. In the above clip, Tomlin performs Hey, That’s My Monster by Amanda Noll and illustrated by Howard McWilliam. A sequel to I Need My Monster, the books are about siblings Ethan and Emma and the monsters under their beds.

Storyline Online streams free videos of acclaimed actors, including recipients of the SAG Life Achievement Award, reading children’s books with the goal of fostering a love of reading.

“Lily’s love of story and character shines through when you watch her bring these children and monsters to life through her animated voicing and narration,” Cyd Wilson, executive director of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, said in a statement.

Make it a double feature by watching Rita Moreno read the first book, I Need My Monster. Watch videos from Allison Janney, Christian Slater, and more on Storyline Online’s YouTube channel.