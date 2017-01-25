Trump 'does not read books': report

It’s common knowledge that Barack Obama loved a good read, but what are the chances we’ll see Donald Trump inspiring book clubs across the country with similar president-approved paperbacks?

If a new report by the New York Times is any indication, the chances are slim to none.

President Trump “does not read books,” according to the Maggie Haberman’s recent report, which details Trump’s first few days in the White House.

This isn’t the first time Trump’s aversion to the written word has been noted. In July, Tony Schwartz, the ghostwriter behind Trump’s 1987 book The Art of the Deal told The New Yorker that in the 18 months he spent with Trump, he “never saw a book on Trump’s desk, or elsewhere in his office, or in his apartment.” Schwartz told the magazine, “I seriously doubt that Trump has ever read a book straight through in his adult life.”

Additionally, a July Washington Post article reported similar information, first noting that Trump had not read any biographies of U.S. presidents because he didn’t have the time. The article also reported Trump as saying that he does not read extensively because he is able to come to correct decisions “with very little knowledge other than the knowledge I [already] had, plus the words ‘common sense,’ because I have a lot of common sense and I have a lot of business ability.”

And just last week, a tweet from journalist Peter Hamby went viral after it highlighted an exchange between Trump and Axion reporters Jim VandeHei and Mike Allen after they asked the then-President elect for a book recommendation.