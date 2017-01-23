Congressman John Lewis’ week is off to a great start. It was announced Monday morning that the noted civil rights activist—and best-selling graphic novelist—has received four prizes for the third installation in his highly acclaimed March trilogy.

March: Book Three, which focuses on the U.S. representative’s civil rights activism in the early ’60s, was awarded not only the Coretta Scott King Award for best children’s book by an African-American and the Michael L. Printz Award for excellence in children’s literature but also the Sibert Medal and the Excellence in Nonfiction Award.

“I was inspired with others to get in the way, to get into trouble, what I call a good trouble,” the congressman told EW in 2013. “So I want another generation of young people to read March and look at these innocent young people who were inspired to put their bodies on the line for a cause.”

This follows Lewis, co-writer Andrew Aydin, and illustrator Nate Powell’s National Book Award win late last year. The congressman will also be the subject of a PBS documentary set to air on Feb. 10.