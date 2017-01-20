Atria Books is making seven eBooks available for free download this weekend in honor of the Women’s Marches taking place around the country, protesting Donald Trump.

The books, by female authors including Janet Mock and Issa Rae, “are a collection of books that will inspire and empower women,” the Simon & Schuster imprint said in a statement. “All are stories of strong women overcoming adversity, taking second chances, and figuring out their place in the world.”

The books include Insecure star/creator Issa Rae’s Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl; Britt-Marie Was Here by Fredrik Backman; House of the Spirits by Isabel Allende; Girl Who Escaped ISIS by Farida Khalaf; Things I Should Have Told My Daughter by Pearl Cleage; Niña Alemana (The German Girl Spanish Edition) by Armando Lucas Correa; and Redefining Realness by Janet Mock.

Each customer in the U.S. will have the option to download one title over the next two days, with a maximum of 5,000 total downloads available for each book. That limit could be reached sooner than expected; Atria’s website where the books can be found was temporarily down on Friday due to high demand, but is back up as of this publishing.