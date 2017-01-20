'Carnage' is the top dictionary search on Donald Trump's Inauguration Day

Following Donald Trump’s inauguration speech on Friday morning — the shortest since Jimmy Carter’s in 1997 and coming in at just over 1,400 words — Dictionary.com revealed that the word “carnage” topped the list of terms that were looked up online after the now-President addressed the nation with a call to put an end to “American carnage.”
According to Merriam-Webster, “carnage” is defined as “the flesh of slain animals or humans” or “great and usually bloody slaughter or injury (as in battle).” Dictionary.com defines the word as “the slaughter of a great number of people, as in battle.” Also among the top three searches were “radical” and “pugnacious.”
Back in November, the publisher revealed on Twitter that, since Trump’s win on election night, the words “fascism,” “bigot,” and “xenophobe” were the most searched-for words in the Merriam-Webster online dictionary. Following closely behind were “racism,” “xenophobia,” “socialism,” and “resurgence.”