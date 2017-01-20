'Carnage' is the top dictionary search on Donald Trump's Inauguration Day

Following Donald Trump’s inauguration speech on Friday morning — the shortest since Jimmy Carter’s in 1997 and coming in at just over 1,400 words — Dictionary.com revealed that the word “carnage” topped the list of terms that were looked up online after the now-President addressed the nation with a call to put an end to “American carnage.”

According to Merriam-Webster, “carnage” is defined as “the flesh of slain animals or humans” or “great and usually bloody slaughter or injury (as in battle).” Dictionary.com defines the word as “the slaughter of a great number of people, as in battle.” Also among the top three searches were “radical” and “pugnacious.”

Post #Inauguration top lookups: 1. carnage

2. radical

3. pugnacious — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) January 20, 2017

Back in November, the publisher revealed on Twitter that, since Trump’s win on election night, the words “fascism,” “bigot,” and “xenophobe” were the most searched-for words in the Merriam-Webster online dictionary. Following closely behind were “racism,” “xenophobia,” “socialism,” and “resurgence.”