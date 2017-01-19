Hakoda finds a secret message in Avatar: The Last Airbender comic preview

Avatar: The Last Airbender ended in 2008, and with the conclusion of sequel series The Legend of Korra in 2014, Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko’s story of element-bending kung fu mystics has probably wrapped up its small-screen saga. But their vibrant universe lives on in Dark Horse’s comic adaptations. The latest, Avatar: The Last Airbender — North and South, Part Two, is out Jan. 25 from Dark Horse, written by Gene Luen Yang (with input from Konietzko and DiMartino) and illustrated by Gurihiru.

The story continues the exploration of new tensions between the Northern and Southern Water Tribes. In the excerpt below, Katara and Sokka’s father Hakoda, chieftain of the Northern Water Tribe, finds an ominous message from a Southerner who just narrowly missed kidnapping his children. It’s not all bad news, however; Katara and Sokka are also reunited with Toph, who comes as a representative from her father’s construction company.

Check out those pages below.