Read an excerpt from Jason Reynolds' elevator-set novel, Long Way Down

The next project for National Book Award finalist Jason Reynolds is taking him back to his poetry roots. His forthcoming YA novel, Long Way Down, is told entirely in verse and unfolds over just 60 tense seconds in an elevator. Of this unconventional form, Reynolds tells EW: “Why verse? Well, first and foremost, I love poetry. It was my first discipline. But more importantly, there’s something fascinating to me about making a world with only a handful of words. Furthermore, verse can be used to emphasize tension and immediacy, and this is definitely a book fraught with both.”

Here’s the book’s official description:

A cannon. A strap.

A piece. A biscuit.

A burner. A heater.

A chopper. A gat.

A hammer

A tool

for RULE Or, you can call it a gun. That’s what fifteen-year-old Will has shoved in the back waistband of his jeans. See, his brother Shawn was just murdered. And Will knows the rules. No crying. No snitching. Revenge. That’s where Will’s now heading, with that gun shoved in the back waistband of his jeans, the gun that was his brother’s gun. He gets on the elevator, seventh floor, stoked. He knows who he’s after. Or does he? As the elevator stops on the sixth floor, on comes Buck. Buck, Will finds out, is who gave Shawn the gun before Will took the gun. Buck tells Will to check that the gun is even loaded. And that’s when Will sees that one bullet is missing. And the only one who could have fired Shawn’s gun was Shawn. Huh. Will didn’t know that Shawn had ever actually USED his gun. Bigger huh. BUCK IS DEAD. But Buck’s in the elevator? Just as Will’s trying to think this through, the door to the next floor opens. A teenage girl gets on, waves away the smoke from Dead Buck’s cigarette. Will doesn’t know her, but she knew him. Knew. When they were eight. And stray bullets had cut through the playground, and Will had tried to cover her, but she was hit anyway, and so what she wants to know, on that fifth floor elevator stop, is, what if Will, Will with the gun shoved in the back waistband of his jeans, MISSES. And so it goes, the whole long way down, as the elevator stops on each floor, and at each stop someone connected to his brother gets on to give Will a piece to a bigger story than the one he thinks he knows. A story that might never know an END…if WILL gets off that elevator.

Long Way Down won’t hit shelves until Oct. 17 — but luckily, EW has an exclusive cover reveal and sneak peek inside to tide you over until the book’s release.

Excerpt from Long Way Down by Jason Reynolds

DON’T NOBODY

believe nothing

these days

which is why I haven’t

told nobody the story

I’m about to tell you.

And truth is

you probably ain’t

gon’ believe it either

gon’ think I’m lying

or I’m losing it,

but I’m telling you,

this story is true.

It happened to me.

Really.

It did.

It so did.

MY NAME IS

Will.

William.

William Holloman.

But to my friends

and people

who know me

know me,

just Will.

So call me Will,

because after I tell you

what I’m about to tell you

you’ll either

want to be my friend

or not

want to be my friend

at all.

Either way,

you’ll know me

know me.

I’M ONLY WILLIAM

to my mother

and my brother, Shawn,

whenever he was trying

to be funny.

Now

I’m wishing I would’ve

laughed more

at his stupid jokes

because the day

before yesterday,

Shawn was shot

and killed.

I DON’T KNOW YOU

don’t know

your last name

if you got

brothers

or sisters

or mothers

or fathers

or cousins

that be like

brothers

and sisters

or uncles

or aunties

that be like

mothers

or fathers

but if the blood

inside you is on the inside

of someone else

you never want to

see it on the outside of

them