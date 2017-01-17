Ivanka Trump's Women Who Work release date pushed back

Readers waiting for Ivanka Trump’s new book, Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success, are going to have to wait a little longer. The book’s publisher, Portfolio (an imprint of Penguin Publishing Group), announced Tuesday the book’s release date is being pushed from early March to early May in light of her father Donald Trump’s presidential election win in November.

According to a statement from Portfolio, the date was moved back in order to “accommodate these momentous changes in Ivanka’s life and give her time to settle her children into their new home, schools, and city.” Trump, her husband Jared Kushner, and their three children are making the move to Washington D.C. where he will be Senior White House Adviser in the Trump administration. Ivanka is leaving her position as an executive vice president at her father’s business, a position she has held the last decade.

Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success will focus on Ivanka’s “commitment to inspire and empower women to define success on their own terms and to create the lives they want to live.” She will also be donating all proceeds, as well as her advance to “charities whose missions align with her own.”