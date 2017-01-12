As the premiere site for reading digital comic books, Comixology could very well claim to be the Netflix of comics — they even have their own paid subscription service, Comixology Unlimited. Now the service is following Netflix’s path even further with a new line of original one-shot comics, called Comixology Originals. The first in this new series, The Adventure Time Marshall Lee Spectacular, will be available to users (free for Comixology Unlimited subscribers, purchasable by everyone else) starting Jan. 18.

As the name suggests, this new Adventure Time comic is all about Marshall Lee, the gender-swapped version of Marceline the Vampire Queen. Voiced by Donald Glover on the show and often seen moodily playing guitar, Marshall Lee has become a favorite for Adventure Time fans, and the new issue is stocked with four exclusive stories for them. The first, “Not Funny,” is written by Mariko Tamaki and illustrated by Audrey Mok, and features Marshall Lee’s curse to laugh at terribly unfunny things. The next, “The Bravest Prince,” is written by Melanie Gillman and illustrated by Trungles, and follows Prince Gumball’s discovery of Marshall Lee’s greatest fear. Gumball stars again in “Disqualified,” written by S.M. Vidaurri and illustrated by Asia Kendrick-Horton, where the goody two-shoes prince attempts to one-up Marshall Lee’s villainy (Gumball and Marshall Lee are just as much a fan-favorite couple as their female counterparts, Princess Bubblegum and Marceline, so his prolific presence here makes sense). Finally, there’s “It’s Hard Not To Be Bad,” a one-page story written and drawn by Vidaurri detailing Marshall Lee’s songwriting process.

Check out a preview of “Not Funny” below, and keep an eye out for other Comixology Originals (Valiant High and Marley’s Ghost have also been announced) to follow in coming weeks and months.