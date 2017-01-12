It was announced Thursday morning that Senate Republicans have approved a budget reconciliation that will bring them closer to repealing the Affordable Care Act (also know as “Obamacare”), while also voting down several proposals — including allowing coverage for kids on their parents’ plans, and coverage for those with pre-existing conditions.

Following the news from Wednesday night’s vote, YA author John Green (The Fault In Our Stars) shared stories about how the ACA not only helped his brother Hank with his chronic medical condition but also how it led to the creation of their popular education-focused YouTube channel, Crash Course.

“Without the Affordable Care Act, Crash Course would never have existed,” Green tweeted. “Here’s why: Hank has ulcerative colitis. It’s expensive and un-fun. Hank’s treatment was so expensive that we thought he’d have to go work for a big company (which was the only way to get insurance).”

The Paper Towns author continued. “But by 2011, the exchanges were on the horizon, so Hank decided to hold out, take on medical debt, and start up Crash Course and SciShow. Today, [they] reach over a million learners per day and employ dozens of people.”

You can see the rest of his comments below:

Hank's treatment was so expensive that we thought he'd have to go work for a big company (which was the only way to get insurance)… — John Green (@johngreen) January 12, 2017

Today, Crash Course and SciShow reach over a million learners per day and employ dozens of people. — John Green (@johngreen) January 12, 2017

Over-incentivizing people to work for large companies stifles entrepreneurship and job growth. It's not just wrong. It's also bad business. — John Green (@johngreen) January 12, 2017

Green wasn’t the only one sharing his thoughts on social media. Other authors like Joyce Carol Oates, Maureen Johnson, and Terry McMillan also expressed their concerns. You can read their reactions below.

No need to repeal Obamacare– just change name to T***pcare. That would appease raging ego. — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) January 12, 2017

Republicans are just heartless and evil by their attempt to prevent & end health care for millions. It's Obama's legacy they hate #ACARepeal — Terry McMillan (@MsTerryMcMillan) January 12, 2017

Someone you know and care about will be affected. You could likely be affected. And people will die. #SaveACA — Maureen Johnson (@maureenjohnson) January 12, 2017

For anybody battling chronic illness–my daughter has a heart condition that requires daily medication–this is utterly heartbreaking. https://t.co/Dzr3LR4hTz — G. Willow Wilson (@GWillowWilson) January 12, 2017

If I'm tweeting/RTing a lot about the ACA today, I'm sorry. I just don't want to go bankrupt. Or die. Or stop writing & get a gov't job. — Ally Carter (@OfficiallyAlly) January 12, 2017

You will see people dying because they are undiagnosed or can't afford maintenance drugs. — Gwenda Bond (@Gwenda) January 12, 2017

Children will die if #ACA is repealed without a genuine replacement. — Victoria Aveyard🇺🇸 (@VictoriaAveyard) January 12, 2017

Many of your favorite artists have health insurance because of ACA. — Victoria Aveyard🇺🇸 (@VictoriaAveyard) January 12, 2017

On New Years day of 2010, she went to the ER in crisis. Five minutes later, and she would have died. #SaveACA — Becky Albertalli (@beckyalbertalli) January 12, 2017

With ACA, she's been able to keep totally on top of maintenance. If the GOP repeals it, I don't know what we'll do. #SaveACA — Becky Albertalli (@beckyalbertalli) January 12, 2017