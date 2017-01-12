It was announced Thursday morning that Senate Republicans have approved a budget reconciliation that will bring them closer to repealing the Affordable Care Act (also know as “Obamacare”), while also voting down several proposals — including allowing coverage for kids on their parents’ plans, and coverage for those with pre-existing conditions.
Following the news from Wednesday night’s vote, YA author John Green (The Fault In Our Stars) shared stories about how the ACA not only helped his brother Hank with his chronic medical condition but also how it led to the creation of their popular education-focused YouTube channel, Crash Course.
“Without the Affordable Care Act, Crash Course would never have existed,” Green tweeted. “Here’s why: Hank has ulcerative colitis. It’s expensive and un-fun. Hank’s treatment was so expensive that we thought he’d have to go work for a big company (which was the only way to get insurance).”
The Paper Towns author continued. “But by 2011, the exchanges were on the horizon, so Hank decided to hold out, take on medical debt, and start up Crash Course and SciShow. Today, [they] reach over a million learners per day and employ dozens of people.”
You can see the rest of his comments below:
Green wasn’t the only one sharing his thoughts on social media. Other authors like Joyce Carol Oates, Maureen Johnson, and Terry McMillan also expressed their concerns. You can read their reactions below.