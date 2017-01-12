J.K. Rowling compares Trump to elementary school kid

Harry Potter scribe J.K. Rowling consistently slams Donald Trump on Twitter, and her latest response is one sick burn.

After the president-elect called CNN a “fake news” organization on Thursday, Rowling compared him to an elementary school kid. “CNN is in a total meltdown with their FAKE NEWS,” Trump originally tweeted, to which the author responded, “Keep having flashbacks to a little girl in my class at primary school, whose go-to insults were YOU’VE GOT FLEAS and YOU SMELL.” On Wednesday, Rowling joined fellow authors to

On Wednesday, Rowling joined fellow authors in responding to Trump’s press conference, which addressed allegations that the Russian government has graphic personal information on the president-elect. “Must be telling the truth. He used caps,” Rowling wrote in response to Trump tweeting “I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA – NO DEALS, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING!”

See Thursday’s tweets below:

Keep having flashbacks to a little girl in my class at primary school, whose go-to insults were YOU'VE GOT FLEAS and YOU SMELL. https://t.co/Ej4lSCDg1L — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 12, 2017