J.K. Rowling and other authors mock latest Trump allegations

An unverified intelligence report posted by BuzzFeed on Wednesday claimed the Russian government has graphic personal information about Donald Trump, which is being used as leverage over president-elect. Trump slammed the reports in his press conference on Wednesday, calling BuzzFeed a “failing pile of garbage.”
The publication of the report has been criticized by other news publications but that didn’t stop Twitter users from exploding with jokes on Tuesday about its more salacious allegations. As usual, authors had some of the best tweets on the topic. Some made quips about the claims, some tried to deduce whether they were true, some compared them to years-old Trump tweets, while others simply lamented the strange state of American political discourse.
The next day, Trump held his first press conference since the election, spurring more reactions from authors and members of the literary community. See commentary from J.K. Rowling, Stephen King, John Green, Roxane Gay, and more.
Then came time for the press conference: