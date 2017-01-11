J.K. Rowling and other authors mock latest Trump allegations

An unverified intelligence report posted by BuzzFeed on Wednesday claimed the Russian government has graphic personal information about Donald Trump, which is being used as leverage over president-elect. Trump slammed the reports in his press conference on Wednesday, calling BuzzFeed a “failing pile of garbage.”

The publication of the report has been criticized by other news publications but that didn’t stop Twitter users from exploding with jokes on Tuesday about its more salacious allegations. As usual, authors had some of the best tweets on the topic. Some made quips about the claims, some tried to deduce whether they were true, some compared them to years-old Trump tweets, while others simply lamented the strange state of American political discourse.

The next day, Trump held his first press conference since the election, spurring more reactions from authors and members of the literary community. See commentary from J.K. Rowling, Stephen King, John Green, Roxane Gay, and more.

Must be telling the truth. He used caps. https://t.co/KtLD1x7nwQ — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 11, 2017

Golden showers and the president of the United States in the same story. We have now officially entered the basement. So embarrassing. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 11, 2017

How was that trip, btw? Anything weird happen? https://t.co/DPPSvvuuZW — John Green (@johngreen) January 11, 2017

The divide is not between liberal and conservative. Not at all. It is between decent and indecent. — roxane gay (@rgay) January 11, 2017

Can't wait for the scene in the movie when a fuming McCain slaps down the intelligence briefing on Comey's desk. — Victoria Aveyard🇺🇸 (@VictoriaAveyard) January 11, 2017

Final thought for the night: What have we done? — Harlan Coben (@HarlanCoben) January 11, 2017

Then came time for the press conference:

I find it impossible to listen to Donald Trump's word salad for more than twenty minutes. I'm very hung up on coherence. — Joe Hill (@joe_hill) January 11, 2017

To be honest, writers, isn't this pitch Trump is making about how "we will replace it and it will be so great" something we have all said? — Maureen Johnson (@maureenjohnson) January 11, 2017