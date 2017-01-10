Trump team member Monica Crowley's book pulled due to plagiarism

Monica Crowley, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for senior director of communications for the National Security Council, will have her 2012 book, What The (Bleep) Just Happened, pulled due to plagiarism.

“The book, which has reached the end of its natural sales cycle, will no longer be offered for purchase until such time as the author has the opportunity to source and revise the material,” HarperCollins said in a statement to EW.

CNN reported Saturday that the book had more than 50 instances of plagiarism, with material taken from “columnists, news reports, articles, and think tanks.” They also broke the news that HarperCollins would pull the book.

A rep for Crowley did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment but a spokesperson for the Trump transition team denied the plagiarism to CNN on Saturday: “HarperCollins—one of the largest and most respected publishers in the world—published her book which has become a national best-seller. Any attempt to discredit Monica is nothing more than a politically motivated attack that seeks to distract from the real issues facing this country.”